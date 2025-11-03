By-election called and polls date set after Blackpool councillor's resignation
A by-election has been officially called following the resignation of a Blackpool councillor last week.
Councillor Julie Jones had represented the Greenlands ward in Bispham, as a Labour member on Blackpool Council, since the local elections in 2023.
But Cllr Jones announced last week that she was steppng down from the role.
Now a notice of election has been issued on the Blackpool Council website and the by-election has been called for Thursday December 18.
Cllr said i her statement last week: “The role of a councillor demands a hundred percent commitment which I feel at this time I am unable to meet due to increasing demands from my family and health matters.
“It would be unfair of me to continue in the role as I am now unable to give it the attention it deserves. I am grateful for the opportunity the residents have given me to serve them as their local councillor.”
The Blackpool Labour Party commented: “We are very sad to lose Julie from our team but we offer her our full support and thank her for an exceptional 2 and a half years as a councillor.”
How and when to vote
Now that the by-election has been called, the deadline to register to vote is 12 midnight on Tuesday December 2 . You can register to vote online.
Voters can check your registration by telephone 01253 477490 or 01253 477161.
The deadline to apply for a postal vote for this by-election is 5pm on Wednesday December 3.
The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections. This can include Passport, Driving licence (including provisional license) blue badge, certain concessionary travel cards, Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme) , biometric Immigration document , defence identity card and certain national identity cards .
The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if you don't already have an acceptable form of ID to vote at this election is 5pm Wednesday December 10.