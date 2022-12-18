News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Busy road closed near Blackpool after early evening smash

Emergency services have closed a busy main road near Blackpool following a crash this evening.

By Brian Ellis
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Few details of the collision are available as yet, but it happened around 6:10pm tonight on the A585 Mains Lane at Skippool.

The road was closed in both directions from the B5268 Fleetwood Road to the A588 Breck Road.

Hide Ad

The collision has caused major traffic queues. It is not known at this stage how many vehicles were involved or if anyone has been seriously injured.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision.