I spent three days rescuing injured swans at Stanley Park

The past few days have been eventful for the dedicated wildlife helpers at Stanley Park in Blackpool, who have been working tirelessly to rescue swans entangled in fishing lines.

Their efforts highlight both the dangers posed by discarded fishing gear and the importance of community support in protecting local wildlife.

On Thursday May 22, a swan was spotted with fishing line wrapped around its head and extending down its throat.

Swan in Stanley Park with a tangled fishing line wrapped around it's head and down it's throat | Brambles Wildlife Rescue/Facebook

Helpers were quick to respond but couldn't remove the line safely.

The swan was rushed to The Veterinary Health Centre Ltd where it was treated under anaesthetic.

Thanks to the swift intervention the swan was returned to the lake that same afternoon. It also received worming treatment after the team noticed signs of infection.

Friday May 23 brought another incident, this time involving a swan at the West End of the lake with a braided fishing line and a weight tightly wound around its ankle.

A local helper holding a long braided fishing line with a weight attached wrapped around one of the Swan's ankle. | Brambles Wildlife Rescue/Facebook

After a determined chase and a bit of wading, local helper Ian managed to safely remove the line, although he ended up with soggy boots.

The third rescue happened on Saturday May 24, with reports of a swan trapped somewhere in the park.

It was eventually located near one of the islands. Another helper Stuart stepped in literally wading into the water to free the bird.

A local helper draining his boots after wading into the lake to rescue a swan that was trapped | Brambles Wildlife Rescue/Facebook

The carp fishing line was wrapped around it's lower bill, down it's throat and trapped around the leg

Local helper Stuart who managed to free it, recognising this was the same swan he had helped at Four Season Fishery with a fishing injury a few months ago that had been released at Stanley Park.

A local to Stanley Park said: “Poor swans. The sooner fishing is banned completely and enforced too, the better.

“Why should our beautiful wildlife suffer repeatedly, it’s disgusting. Just find somewhere else to fish, instead of putting the swans at risk.”

Joining both helpers Ian and Stuart last week was Donna, a new volunteer lending a much-needed helping hand.

The team is calling for more volunteers who can assist on short notice and help protect Stanley Park’s wildlife.

Support and guidance from the rescue group remains available for those willing to get involved.

Brambles Wildlife Trust said: “As a rescue, we are on side for support and advice.

“It would be good to grow the group of willing helpers for Stanley Park, particularly people who are available to help at short notice for a good part of the week to help their local wildlife .”

A reminder, the fishing ban at Stanley Park is still in effect during the ongoing consultation.

Anyone witnessing fishing activity should report it to park security by calling 01253 477477 or 01253 477600 out of hours.

Together the community can ensure a safer environment for the park’s wildlife.