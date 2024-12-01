Businessman Pete Marquis delivers 2,150 Advent calendars to 15 Lancashire primary schools
Pete Marquis, who runs his own machinery hire contractors firm, has purchased no less than 2,150 advent calendars and has had them labelled and delivered to 15 local primary schools, for each child to take home for their build-up to Christmas.
Pete himself was a pupil at Treales Primary School and attended Carr Hill High School in Kirkham and his business , Pete Marquis Contractors, is based in the Fylde village of Lea, outside Preston.
The 54 year old businessman said he wanted to give something back to the communities close to where his business has been based for the past 40 years.
Among the primary schools to receive the gifts so far are Pear Tree School, St Michael’s Primary School and St Joseph’s Primary School, all in Kirkham, along with Strike Lane Primary School in Freckleton, Lea Endowed Primary and Treales Primary - his old school.
Pete said: “I know it’s not a lot but I thought that if every pupil received an Advent calendar, it’s something else that all the parents don’t have to buy themselves.
“I loved being able to do it, I’ve grown up around here and my business is still based around here and I live close by too - it meant a lot to me.”
