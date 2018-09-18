Young Fylde business owner wins award for inspiration

A Fylde entrepreneur has become the BIBAs’ most inspiring young person of the Year.

Henry Hargreaves from Lytham founded his educational company Gledus following his own experiences as a student studying overseas.

Gledus launched last November and offers summer camps and vacational experiences for international students. The graduate in management spotted a gap in the market to help those studying get a better experience of the country they are visiting and foster cross cultural education.

While at Leeds University he won a British Council Award for a UK-China co-operaton scheme.

He said “We have a digital marketing in China where the social media is banned. We have a team of four in China and three in Lytham.

“I would like to thank the staff, the Department for International Trade and the Chamber of Commerce for their help and Carbonbit with whom we share an office at Jubilee House in Lytham.”

