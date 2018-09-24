Winner of the Fylde Coast Curry House of the Year announced

Tandoori restaurant Ashiana will keep korma and curry on now they have won the title of Curry House of the Year.

Competitors could be forgiven for getting hot under the collar as they battled it out to see who was best in a competition held nationally by The Gazette to find the best local curry houses.

From bhuna to balti, we are a nation of curry lovers and the public were asked to decide which curry house got their taste buds melting.

After the results were ground down family run business Ashiana, in Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh was named the best on the Fylde.

In second place was Kirkham restaurant Buraq, and third place was Blackpool restaurant Meherin.

Owner of Ashiana Shah Begh said: “We have been established for over 25 years and have built an excellent reputation for providing food of the highest quality.

“We’ve been awarded restaurant of the year on several occasions.

“And most recently in 2018. We have been rated a food hygiene of five of which we are very proud.

“From all staff and management, we would like to thank all our customers for your votes.”

The Gazette’s deputy editor, Andy Sykes, said: “We had a fantastic response to our competition, with curry fans across the Fylde coast all voting for their favourite places to eat.

“Ashiana is obviously a well deserved winner.”