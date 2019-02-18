Tornado aircraft grace our skies once more in a fly past as they are retired from active service

The skies of Lancashire will be treated to the sight and sounds of one of the RAF's best known aircraft on Tuesday for possibly the last time.

BAE Systems workers at Warton and Samlesbury will get a farewell fly-past by of the RAF Tornado between noon and 3pm.

The jets are doing a tour of the country as they are being retired from active service visiting places where they were either built or stationed.

The Tornado GR4 is the last variant of the aircraft which has served as an interceptor and ground attack bomber since its introduction in 1979.

It had been designed and built by BAE Systems and was a regular sight during its testing at Warton.

It's duties will now be taken over by the Typhoon and the new F-35 Lightning II aircraft.