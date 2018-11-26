Thousands could lose their free TV licence

Thousands of pensioner households in Blackpool could lose their free TV licence after 2020.

The BBC has started a consultation on free licences for the over-75s. Official figures show there are 9,495 households in Blackpool that qualify for a free licence.

The scheme is currently funded by the Government but the responsibility shifts to the BBC in 2020.

The broadcaster says that paying for it would take a fifth of its budget and the cuts needed would “fundamentally change the BBC”. A TV licence costs £150.50.

A review commissioned by the BBC says that funding the scheme across the UK would cost £745m by 2021, rising to £1bn in a decade. The cost of a licence for every household over 75 in Blackpool is £1.4m.

Options being considered include a discount, increasing the qualifying age to 80, or restricting free licences to the most needy.

BBC Chairman David Clementi said: “The board does not underestimate the significance of the decision.”