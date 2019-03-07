This is where you can get a Sunday carvery in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Few things satisfy a hungry stomach like a hearty carvery, particularly during the cold weather. So if you fancy giving the cooking a miss today, then these Fylde coast pubs dish up quite the feast. 1. The Tramway - Cleveleys At the Tramway inVictoria Road West, Cleveleys, you can choose from four roasted joints from 5.99, or go large for an extra 1.75. Google maps other Buy a Photo 2. Salters Wharf - Toby Carvery - St Annes Salter's Warf in South Promenade, Lytham St Annes serves four roast every day as well as their new slow-cooked lamb every Sunday. Price 7.99 Google maps other Buy a Photo 3. The Three Lights - Fleetwood The Three Lights inHerring Arm Road, Fleetwood offers 2 roasts with prices from 13.95 Google maps other Buy a Photo 4. Toby Carvery - Blackpool Toby Carvery, Blackpool Toby Carvery, in Preston New Road, Blackpool, has a carvery, with a choice of four meats Monday to Friday and on Sunday, a slow-cooked lamb is also in the offering. Price 7.99 Google maps other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2