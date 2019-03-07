This is where you can get a Sunday carvery in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Few things satisfy a hungry stomach like a hearty carvery, particularly during the cold weather.

So if you fancy giving the cooking a miss today, then these Fylde coast pubs dish up quite the feast.

At the Tramway inVictoria Road West, Cleveleys, you can choose from four roasted joints from 5.99, or go large for an extra 1.75.

Salter's Warf in South Promenade, Lytham St Annes serves four roast every day as well as their new slow-cooked lamb every Sunday. Price 7.99

The Three Lights inHerring Arm Road, Fleetwood offers 2 roasts with prices from 13.95

Toby Carvery, Blackpool Toby Carvery, in Preston New Road, Blackpool, has a carvery, with a choice of four meats Monday to Friday and on Sunday, a slow-cooked lamb is also in the offering. Price 7.99

