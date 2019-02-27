This is when Blackpool Promenade is set to re-open

Blackpool Promenade and Talbot Road will re-open on Friday following months of work as part of the tramway extension.

Council chiefs have confirmed the roadworks will be lifted by the afternoon.

Work being carried out to lay tram tracks up Talbot Road

The routes were due to re-open on Monday January 21 but the date was pushed back five weeks to the end of February.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of the council, said: “ I am delighted to confirm the Promenade and Talbot Road will re-open on Friday afternoon.

“There is still work to be completed on the footways but this will not impact on the roads and we will remove all associated barriers and signage as soon as possible.

"The roads will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so on Friday but we expect everything to be fully open by the afternoon.

“I would like to thank all of the residents, businesses and visitors who have been inconvenienced as result of these works.

"As someone who visits the town centre most days I know it has been a trying time and I am as relieved as everyone else to know the disruption is over.”

The stretch of carriageway between West Street and Queens Square has been closed since November last year while work has been carried out to lay new tram tracks between North Pier and North Station.

The new tramway is due to become operational by the end of 2020.