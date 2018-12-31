These are the key milestones to come in 2019 as the regeneration of Blackpool continues

2019 looks set to be a year of exciting change for the resort.

Here is everything the town can expect as the regeneration of Blackpool continues.

Steelwork is in place for the new 26m state-of-the-art conference centre next to the Winter Gardens.The new building is due to be handed over towards the end of 2019.

1. Conference centre

Work is well underway on two more next generation hotels.The new Boulevard Hotel at Blackpool Pleasure Beach has a provisional May 2019 opening date and steelwork is now being erected for the new Premier Inn on Talbot Square.

2. Next generation hotels

Work continues on the proposed Tower Street expansion of the Houndshill shopping centre.Further due diligence is being carried out on the scheme which is intended to deliver a new Wilko store and an IMAX-style cinema.

3. Tower Street/Wilko/cinema

It is planned that the land deal associated with the 300m redevelopment of the former Central Station site will be completed in the Spring of 2019 paving the way for a planning application to be submitted by the end of the year.

4. Blackpool Central

