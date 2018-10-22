'The town centre would be a better location to open a bar or pub' - Noise fears over Blackpool cocktail bar bid

A bid to open a new gin and cocktail bar in South Shore is set to come under council scrutiny amid claims residents are already being disturbed by the growth in licensed premises.

Lateo Global Solutions is seeking permission to sell alcohol from premises on Lytham Road, close to the junction with Highfield Road.

Applicant Gary Edwards wants to open until 11pm from Sunday until Thursday, and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

A member of the public has objected to the proposals meaning a town hall licensing panel will consider the application when it meets tomorrow.

In his submission to the council, John Wilson says it is the wrong area for a bar due to the number of residents living there.

He says: “There are many residents in this area that go to bed at a reasonable hour to be able to get up for work the following day.

“The last thing we need in this area is another establishment serving alcohol, creating noise nuisance associated with this type of venue.”

He adds: “After a certain time of night, this is generally a quiet neighbourhood. This isn’t a suitable area for this type of business.

“Other relatively recent licensed premises in this area highlight the amount of disturbance created for local residents to endure on a regular basis.

“The town centre would be a better location to open a bar or pub.”

Documents submitted as part of the application say the aim is to invest in new premises “in a popular and improving area of Blackpool.”