The Thatched: Poulton's well-known real ale pub re-opens after make-over

One of the Fylde coast’s best known real ale pubs has had a make-over.

The Thatched House pub, on Ball Street, Poulton, has reopened after the three-week refurbishment which also included a roof terrace.

The Thatched House in Poulton has had a makeover

The now grey pub was officially opened in a ceremonial ribbon cutting by the town crier Mike Middleton and former landlady Valerie Ballentine.

Five new craft beers have added to the selection of 10 cask ales that the pub offers, and the pub’s onsite micro-brewery has also been enhanced during the revamp, with the beer produced available to Thatched House guests.

Speaking about the refurbishment, the general manager at the Thatched House Neil Swift said: “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of weeks.

“There have been some big changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well the people of Poulton.”

The Thatched was voted CAMRA branch Pub of the Year 2016 for its wide selection of guest ales as well as its own Chapel Street beers.