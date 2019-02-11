The Manchester pub reopens after £176,000 revamp

One of Blackpool’s best known sea front pubs has had a six-figure revamp.

The Manchester has unveiled its new look to customers this week following a £176,000 investment.

The Manchester pub's new look

The visitors’ favourite at the end of Lytham Road is owned by the Stonegate Pub Company.

General Manager, Dominic Herdman said: “The Manchester is one of the most renowned pubs in Blackpool and we are incredibly excited to reveal our fresh new venue for the people and visitors of Blackpool.

“We look forward to unveil the transformation and welcoming everyone in.”

A Stonegate spokesman said the main bar was ideal for large groups to grab a bite, party the night away or watch some sport.

“The upstairs bar continues to offer a welcoming and relaxed environment for families to enjoy together with an under-fives ball pool and mini kiddies’ arcade.

“The extensive sea-front beer garden, one of the biggest on the promenade, has also been renovated and is sure to become a very popular destination on warmer days.”

The Manchester Square site has seen many buildings sited there over the years.Back in the late 1800s it was Hemingway’s Manchester Hotel, later becoming part of the C & S Brewery estate.

That company demolished and rebuilt the pub, which was there from 1936, surviving 60 years with internal and external facelifts.

Brewer Bass was forced to rebuild it because the building’s steel frame was becoming corroded. This move angered local historians who felt the classic piece of 1930s artdeco should have been listed.

The current red brick building opened in May 1996.