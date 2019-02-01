Talks ongoing to bring conferences back to Blackpool

Two major Blackpool regeneration projects are on track for completion next year, it has been confirmed.

Blackpool Council's deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell told a full meeting of the council that both the conference centre being built alongside the Winter Gardens and the tramway extension are due to be finished in 2020.

She admitted work on the conference centre has fallen slightly behind schedule but the building would be ready to host its first major event next spring.

She said roadworks would be cleared from Talbot Road by the end of February with further work on the tramway extension due to be completed in 2020.

A number of organisations, including the Conservative Party, are in talks with the council about bringing their events to the new conference centre.

A council spokesperson said: "Together with the Winter Gardens we have held discussions with a number of conference organisers about the potential to bring back some of the large-scale events that Blackpool used to host.

“Initial discussions have taken place with various unions, associations and political parties including the Conservatives and whilst these are mostly at an early stage we are confident that as the opening of the conference centre draws nearer, the Blackpool offer will become a significantly more compelling one.”