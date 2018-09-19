Second intake of trainees for Fylde lawyers

Regional law firm Napthens has continued its largest-ever annual intake of trainees with the latest new appointments.

Under the second intake of trainees for 2018, the law firm, which operates offices across Lancashire, Cumbria and Merseyside, with a major presence at Whitehills in Blackpool, has appointed Sheroze Nadeem, Stephanie Wiggans and Will Bowyer to trainee solicitor roles, while Nikita Passi and Charlotte Rumsey move from existing positions to become trainees.

This follows the appointment in March this year of fellow trainees Kirsty Halsted, Foridha Yasmin and Georgina Vokes, taking the trainee intake for 2018 to eight.

Shru Morris, CEO of Napthens, said: “This is a significant commitment from Napthens to helping train the next generation of solicitors. This region has a strong professional services sector, which offers a range of opportunities for young solicitors.

"We are keen to nurture this talent and put Napthens on the map as an attractive prospect for future generations of lawyers.

“We want the firm to be seen as a place to grow and develop skills, whilst working for major clients across the region as we believe we offer a genuine alternative to city firms.”