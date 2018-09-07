Have your say

Looking to earn a little extra cash ahead of the festive season?

Then you'll be pleased to learn that Royal Mail are now looking to recruit casual Christmas staff at its Blackpool depot, to help with the expected increase in parcels and letters during the festivities.

Royal Mail are advertising Christmas jobs in Blackpool and here is how to apply for one

The Royal Mail are looking to recruit a number of full and part time indoor sorting positions on early, late and night shifts across the UK.

The roles could involve; unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys, sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery.

The online advert says; "As a Mail Centre postwoman or postman, you will need to be flexible and adaptable, changing from one role to another to move the work quickly along the processing chain."

Here is everything you need to know:

Where are the jobs based?

The nearest vacancies in the Fylde coast are at the Blackpool Collection Hub (Hawking Place, Blackpool, FY2 0XX)

What are the shift times available in Blackpool?

Lates 16:00 - 22:00

Shifts will be allocated on a first come first serve basis at registration events so anyone interested is advise to book early to avoid disappointment.

For popular locations there will be an option to be added to a waiting list.

Royal Mail says part time shifts may be available and shift times are subject to change based on mail volume forecasts.

How much do the jobs pay?



Mon - Sat 06.00 - 22.00 - £7.83



Mon - Fri 22.00 - 06.00- £8.43



Sunday 06.00 - 22.00 - £8.63



Saturday and Sunday 22.00 - 06.00 - £9.63

When are the jobs available?

The jobs will be available from mid-November through mid-December 23, 2018.

How to apply?

Applications can be made online via the following links: Blackpool Collection Hub