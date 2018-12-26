Power station to be built on the former TVR car factory site in Bispham

Have your say

Plans for a power station to be built on the site of the former TVR car factory have been given the green light.

The scheme will see 10en gas turbine driven electricity generators installed on land at the Bristol Avenue site in Bispham.

The land earmarked for the development was most recently used for the Fylde Coast Ice Arena, which has since been demolished.

The application was submitted by Conrad Energy (Bispham) Ltd, a subsidary of independent power producer Conrad Energy Ltd.

A design statement accompanying the application said: “The development is set back from Bristol Avenue at the rear of the industrial estate, and will eventually be screened from the road by new development.”

It adds the power station, which will create five jobs, will meet “a recognised national need for this type of development.”

The statement said: “The Government recognises the importance of these types of energy power facilities in providing reliable electricity supplies that can be operated flexibly to meet changes in supply and demand.”

Conrad Energy specialises in the provision of small scale gas powered electricity generation plants at key points around the National Grid.

The former TVR factory closed in 2006.