Power cut hits Blackpool affecting more than 200 customers

Businesses and residents in Blackpool are experiencing power cuts this afternoon.

Electricity North West has said some 222 of its customers are affected in the FY1 postcode area.

Taking to Twitter, a Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "Due to a power outage at our Market Street Customer Centre, we have unfortunately had to close the shop until power can be reinstated.

"This outage also means our telephones are offline so if you need any information or help with journey planning feel free to DM us here."

It was first reported at 3.24pm and the estimated time of restoration is 5.14pm.

The loss of power comes as Storm Etienne has brought heavy rain and strong winds to Lancashire causing long delays to the North West's transport links.