New Blackpool awards launched to hail guest experiece

A new awards scheme for Blackpool’s hospitality sector aims to highlight the people at the heart of everything best about the resort.

And the Guest is God Awards is focusing on those who provide the best visitor experience which help boost the town’s reputation nationally.

Tom Metcalf

It is the brainchild of Tom, Metcalf from Blackpool-based hotels consultancy Little Touches who has teamed up with Nichola Howard who runs the annual Blackpool Business Expo.

Tom said; " With Little Touches turning five years old in 2019, now seems a fitting time to take things up a notch.

“We are still maintaining our popular certification process but now automatically shortlisting those achieving scores at the higher end of the scale to be put up for a physical award in the glitzy surroundings of Viva Blackpool in November.”

He said he was delighted to team up with Nichola’s Launch Events group which runs expo events across the North West.

Nichola Howard

Nichola said: “We share the same values where collaboration enables the smaller guys to have a voice, get seen and receive recognition for their hard work and dedication to building a future Blackpool.

“Being able to judge this event based on guest experience alone means there are no smoke and mirrors, their customers have spoken, visitors to Blackpool have spoken and we have listened.”

The categories are

1) Families and Couples - South Shore

2) Families and Couples – Central

3) Families and Couples - North Shore

4) PetFriendly

5) Adults Only

6) Groups

7) Value

8) Luxury

9) Self-Catering / Apartments

10) Guest is God Service Superstar – Tom said: “This is the pinnacle award of the night - chosen from the winners of nine categories with the focus on outstanding attention to detail (Little Touches), social presence and going the extra mile.”