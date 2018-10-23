More jobs to be created as Aldi expand in Lancashire, but what can employees expect?

Have your say

Aldi have announced more supermarket projects in Lancashire.

Fresh opportunities include a new store opening in Longridge in November, and the replacement of the Leyland store creating between 30-50 full and part time jobs.

Artist's impression of the proposed new Leyland store

READ MORE: Aldi reveals new £5m replacement store plans for Leyland

So if you're after a change, there's never been a better time to consider a career in retail.

Aldi seem very proud of their workforce, insisting that the shop-floor workers are the ones growing the company.

They would argue that this isn't just a job in a supermarket, but they foster happy productive teams who understand how to make a store a success.

There are a number of jobs available on the Aldi website

So it's a happy team, but what's the money like?

Well, a store manager can expect to earn around £44,890, rising to £58,540 after four years.

It's a five day / 48 hour week, and you'll get 5 weeks annual leave, plus bank holidays, but you'll be responsible for everything that happens within those sliding doors.

An assistant store manager can expect £31,300 to £38,170 after four years, but you'll need to roll your sleeves up and get used to Aldi's 'special brand of hard work'.

Other jobs on offer include a deputy store manager (£9.85 - £11.41 per hour) and store assistants (£8.85 -£1041 per hour).

Full training is provided, and you can look forward to long service awards, a night premium rate, double pay on bank holidays and additional hours.