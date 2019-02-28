M&S, Costa and Taco Bell set to open at huge retail development on Fylde coast

The Fylde coast is to get a new M&S as part of the huge Norcross development.

And with Marks and Spencers as the anchor, the former DWP site, has also attracted a drive through Costa and Taco Bell - the first in the county.

The deal, which has been struck by agent Kier Property, on behalf of site owners Telereal Trillium, has been welcomed by local county councillor Andrea Kay who says it will benefit elderly residents in particular.

The site is also earmarked for around 170 houses, a retirement housing scheme and an employment area.

Kier Properties also said that advanced negotiations were also taking place with other national brands with a view to letting the remaining space at the Norcross Retail Site off Norcross Lane.

Tom Gilman, managing director for Kier Property said: “The 72,000 sq ft development and signing of Marks and Spencer to 20,000 sq ft has provided confidence to the other retailers and we expect to exchange with other leading brands shortly, with the scheme expecting to be on site in summer 2019.”

County Coun Andrea Kay said she welcomed the news.

She said: “I know many residents who will be looking forward to having an M&S nearer where many prefer to get their food. Last week I had to pick up the shopping for one pensioner who could not afford a taxi.

“What would be good now is if Regenda could help their pensioner residents to learn how to order on line for their shopping.”

Most of the jobs from the former civil service site have been moved across Blackpool to Peel Park.

The site has been cleared but the remaining data unit Clarke House is also now earmarked for demolition to be replaced by housing.

The move of the 1,000 plus jobs from Norcross caused concern on the Fylde Coast in 2012 when they were announced. Some were lost to the town while the rest went to Peel Park near the M55.

The owners of the land, London-based developers Telereal Trillium put forward plans for a mixed use site of retail housing and employment units in 2013.

Planning permission for the Norcross site was agreed by Wyre council in 2017.

Entry to the site would be from Norcross Lane and there will be 354 parking spaces.

There is scope for seven retail units and a restaurant on the site.