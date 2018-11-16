Leisure plan for Blackpool Central Station to be unveiled 'imminently'

Town hall chiefs say they are close to revealing plans for the redevelopment of Blackpool's Central Station site as a new leisure destination.

Council deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell has been in Florida discussing the proposals which she says will be launched "imminently.".

She was joined in Orlando by two council officers from the authority's Growth and Prosperity Team.

In her report to full council, which is due to meet next Wednesday, Coun Campbell says: "I am very excited to confirm that the launch of plans for the Central Station development is now imminent.

"Colleagues from our Growth and Prosperity team attended the International

Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) conference in Florida with me to finalise the arrangements for the launch.

"We also took the opportunity to visit key suppliers for some of the developments that are included in the proposals.

"I am very much looking forward to revealing these plans to you all in the next few weeks."

Coun Campbell's four-day trip was funded by the council and cost £1,200.

The scheme has been kept under wraps since November 2016 when the council entered into an exclusivity agreement with an un-named developer.

Details had been expected to be released earlier this year but progress has stalled.

In June, council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said contracts had been drafted for the scheme which he said included ‘world class’ new attractions some which will be the first of their kind in the UK.