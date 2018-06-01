LED screens will provide £300k Illuminations boost

The world-famous Illuminations will get a £300,000 boost when 16 LED screens are installed in central Blackpool.

READ MORE: Blackpool lights designers eye further exports

Planning permission for the upgrade, which will see graphics – and adverts – displayed, has been granted, and will ‘allow new forms of illumination never before used in such a way to be displayed’.

Images and video released by the council show how the new screens will work – though the adverts shown on them will be regulation to prevent accidents.

“The project will represent a major investment in the Illuminations as an attraction both technically and creatively as it will allow new forms of illumination never before used in such a way to be displayed,” papers said.

As well as showing adverts, the screens will also be used for public information messages, such as details about firework displays, events, and even council campaigns, like its healthy eating push, documents showed.

Council staff will have the final say on any adverts, and ‘normal taste and decency guidelines will be followed’.

No more than four lines of text will be displayed at any time, text will have to be at least 10-17cm tall, and adverts will have to be displayed for at least 10 seconds. Strobe effects won’t be allowed, and all the screens must show the same advert.When used as part of the Lights, all the screens will be linked up as part of a singing animation, and flashing or stroke images will be banned.

The screens are set to have a lifetime of around five years, and all money raised will

be pumped back into the Illuminations.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The use of this technology is one of a number of options we are looking at to both enhance the display and generate new income streams that will help make the Illuminations financially sustainable.”