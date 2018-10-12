Late night noise fear over Blackpool flats plan

Plans for an apartment block at the back of a Blackpool cabaret bar look set to be thrown out amid fears future residents could face late-night disruption.

Town hall planners have recommended the proposal to build 30 flats on the car park at Ma Kelly's Showboat on Queens Promenade, North Shore, is refused.

They warn potential residents would face disturbance from living so close to the entertainment venue which is open until 3am.

A report to Blackpool Council's planning committee says "future residents of the apartment block would have significantly reduced residential amenity as a result of comings and goings".

Disruption would include "use of the smoking area, cars including taxis dropping off and picking up fares particularly at weekends and late evening and in the early hours of the morning".

The plans show a gap of 13 metres between the proposed apartment block and the rear of Ma Kelly's Showboat.

A number of lounge and kitchen windows would face directly onto Ma Kelly's.

Objection letters have also been submitted from six nearby residents, and planners say the scheme would "result in overlooking and loss of privacy for residents of Northumberland Avenue."

The application is seeking permission for 21 two-bedroom flats, eight one-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flats.

The basement would provide 13 car parking spaces with a further 12 parking spaces laid out around the building. There would also be a swimming pool and gym in the basement.

A design statement accompanying the application says: “The overall approach is to design and build a modern apartment block that will provide high quality residential housing for people wishing to live by the coast and aspire to live in high quality homes in a prestigious and selective development.”

Blackpool Council's planning committee will consider the application when it meets on Tuesday October 16.