Illuminations Switch-On and Britney Spears in Blackpool - what to do while you’re in town

Music fans from across the country will be heading to Blackpool this weekend, as the the resort hosts music stars Alfie Boe and Britney Spears.

So if you are heading to Blackpool for the day or even the weekend and you are wondering what to do with your downtime, here are some of the many other attractions to keep you entertained during your stay.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Whether it's family fun or thrill-seeking you are after, there is something for everyone at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. The theme park is home to some of the most adrenaline fuelled rides in the world, including; The Big Dipper, Avalanche, The Big One as well as the latest addition to the park, Icon.

You can also join SpongeBob Squarepants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Chase & Marshall from PAW Patrol at Nickelodeon Land.

The Sandcastle

If water thrills and spills are your thing, there’s plenty of fun for the whole family at the UK's largest indoor waterpark.

From family fun of the slides and pools to the white knuckle rides of the Hyperzone, there are more than 18 rides and attractions to keep you entertained.

Blackpool Tower

There's plenty to do inside Blackpool Tower. The iconic structure is home to the Blackpool Tower Circus and Ballroom, Jungle Jims indoor play area, the Blackpool Tower Dungeon, Madame Tussauds and the Sealife Centre.

And it's all a stone's throw away from this weekend's big events.

Central Pier

At the heart of Blackpool's coastline, Central Pier is open all year round and is host to an array of attractions and amusements, including; the world famous Big Wheel, Kings and Queens show, arcades and family friendly bars.

Star Trek: The Exhibtion

A must for Trekkies. Featuring over 100 original props, costumes and set pieces.

You can even take control of the U.S.S. Enterprise from the Captain's chair in a replica of the famous starship's Bridge.