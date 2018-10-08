Gambling policy in Blackpool set to be updated

Planned changes to Blackpool’s policy on issuing gambling licences in the resort have been put forward – and residents will get the chance to have their say.

Councillors have agreed to put Blackpool’s draft gambling policy out for consultation.

Blackpool Council’s licensing committee approved the recommendation in order to fulfil requirements to update the policy every three years.

Among the changes to the document are new sections on local risk assessments, local area profiles and general standards for all gambling premises.

The council will be able to produce local area profiles “to highlight the character and challenges in specific areas”.

The council cannot set a limit for the number of gambling establishments it licenses, with the only licences that are limited being those for casinos.

Currently, Blackpool has four casino licences, six bingo licences, 34 betting licences, 18 adult gaming centre licences and seven family entertainment centre licences.

Following the public consultation, the policy will go back before the licensing committee and full council for agreement.

If approved, it is expected the changes would come into force next year.