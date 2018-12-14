Fylde energy firm enjoys a powerful year

A Fylde coast utilities management company is celebrating its coming of age.

British Independent Utilities marked its 21st anniversary with record sales, continued employment growth and winning the accolade of industry Diversity Pioneers at the recent Energy Live Personality Awards.

The energy consultancy is on target to employee it’s 100th employee in the New Year, while continuing to retain staff at record rates. More than a fifth have served longer than 10-years.

Year-on-year the St Annes firm has continued to grow from its original two-person partnership, yet retained its people and IT centric philosophy.

Chief executive Michael Abbott said: “We have clients that have been with us for over 17 years, some local to Fylde coast and others covering in excess of 3500 sites in the UK.

“Our continued and sustained growth is fantastic testament to the experienced and skilled teams behind every account we manage.”

BiU said its continued mission to be the Best in Utilities is through employing local talented people and evolving their technology offering which is at the heart of the company’s success and future plans.

As added icing to BiU’s business growth, the company was awarded Diversity Pioneers at last week Energy Live Personality Awards.

The award was in recognition of the company’s continued work on inclusivity and diversity in the male dominated energy sector. Some 40 per cent of senior staff are female and 47 per cent of the company is powered by ladies.

Julian Carter, operations director, said “We were utterly delighted to win the Diversity Pioneers award this month.

“The award recognises our exceptional high women to men ratio, which is rare in our industry, and highlighted our continued support of nurturing local talent and our ongoing work with Blackpool and Fylde College’s Lancashire Energy HQ which sits on our doorstep.

More importantly, the award also celebrates every single one of our employees at BiU for their efforts to support each other day-in, day-out.”