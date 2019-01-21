Fylde coast to get new women's business network group

A new Blackpool networking group is inviting local businesswomen to its first meeting at the Hampton by Hilton, hotel on New South Promenade.

The Blackpool Unique Ladies’ group is aimed at helping local businesswomen meet each other and network.

Leader Nikki Croft said: “We want to give businesswomen the chance to make new and useful contacts in a pleasant atmosphere with no crippling membership fees.”

Unique Ladies is the brainchild of businesswoman Suzy Orr. In 2015, she decided that she wanted to create a new type of networking group which did not ask for large membership fees but instead offered an informal and effective way for women to get together.

The formula worked and, after the initial Wigan group, more followed in Bolton, Manchester and Preston.

Nikki (pictured) added: “I am delighted that we are able to have a Unique Ladies’ group in Blackpool and we have many interesting and inspirational speakers planned.”

The launch is on Friday, January 25. For more call 07710526151 or email Nikki@uniqueladies.co.uk.