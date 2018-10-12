Fylde coast holiday park valued at £5.5m is sold

A family-run Fylde coast holiday park and residential site has been sold.

The Sunset Park Holiday Village and Hambleton Country Park was on the market with a guide price of £5.5m.

It was owned by the Taylor family.

Michael Taylor started the business 45 years ago and it was run by managing director Sandy Taylor.

Last year it underwent a £750,000 refurbishment with the family investing in various upgrades including the social club area.

A new complex, known as The Puddled Duck,featured a pub and restaurant serving traditional pub food plus a sports bar, coffee shop; outdoor and indoor children’s play areas.

The Puddled Duck is also open to the wider Hambleton community.

Savills, on behalf of the family firm Carr Royd Parks Ltd, has sold the site to an-named park operator.

The properties, a holiday park and adjoining residential park were marketed with a guide price of £5.5m.

Sunset Park Holiday Village and Hambleton Country Park comprise of a five star holiday park alongside an established residential park.

The park accommodates 94 residential park homes and 121 holiday static caravans and lodges.

Nine miles from Blackpool, the site is also close to the Forest of Bowland and the Lake District.

Richard Prestwich, associate director in the leisure and trade related team in Chester, comments: “Sunset Park Holiday Village and Hambleton Country Park trade successfully as an adjoining residential and holiday park and have been developed to a high standard creating a real sense of community.

“We are pleased to have secured new owners to continue building on its success.”

The park under the Taylor family was a multiple winner of the Gold Lancashire Tourism Award from Visit Lancashire and was also praised by environmentalist David Bellamy for being wildlife friendly, winning a gold accolade in the David Bellamy Conservation Awards in 2009.