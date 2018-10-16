Fylde coast chip chiefs are in the pink for charity

Staff at a Fylde coast chippy are hoping to batter a charity target they have set themselves.

Seniors staff are sporting pink T-shirts as the chain raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Each worker is trying to raise a minimum of £5 through family, friends and customers and are aiming for a total of £1,000.

All of the 80 staff across the six branches will wear their pink T-shirts as many times as possible during the month, with the change of colour being compulsory on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Alastair Horabin, owner of Seniors, said: “Most people’s lives have been touched by breast cancer in some way. Mothers, daughters, sisters and friends – we all know people who have been affected.

“It’s through research and awareness that breast cancer survival is improving, and has doubled in the past 40 years in the UK.

“Almost nine in 10 women now survive for five or more years so here at Seniors we’re doing our own little bit to help to continue this great work.”

Breast Cancer Awareness month takes place across the world throughout October each year, to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

It is the most common cancer in the UK, one person is diagnosed every 10 minutes.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can pop into one of the six Fylde Coast branches.