Fylde coast accountants delighted at top 50 listing

A Blackpool accountancy and business advisory firm has been named in the list of the UK’s top performing firms.

MHA Moore and Smalley has been recognised in the top 50 of the 2018 Accountancy Age 50+50 list.

The list is based on turnover figures for the last financial year and is used by many of UK’s professionals as a preferred list of providers when appointing business advisers. With a growth in turnover to £16.6m in 2017-1018 the firm placed at number 41 in the list.

Managing partner Graham Gordon, pictured, said: “This is a valuable accolade for the firm. Our growth is linked to the trusted advice we provide and our desire to be the accountancy firm of choice in the North West.

"Recognition in this national list enables us to further attract the clients and the people we need to grow our business as well as consolidate our relationships with professional partners. To join the list directly at 41 indicates in relative terms that we are growing, perhaps even at a better rate than some other firms.

"Our growth has been predominantly through additional services for existing clients as well as gaining new clients.”