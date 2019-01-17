From Bella Italia to Shake Dog - All the food hygiene ratings from Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre

From Bella Italia to Starbucks - All the food hygiene ratings from Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre

From quick bites to sit down restaurants, Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre has some excellent eateries.

So if you are out for the evening with friends, or taking advantage of the January sales there's something for everyone. But do you ever take into account the hygiene ratings? Here are all the latest ratings from the Food Standards Agency:

Unit 1 And 2 The Food Deck Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street | Last inspected November 17, 2017 | Rating: 5, very good

1. Burger King

Unit 1 And 2 The Food Deck Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street | Last inspected November 17, 2017 | Rating: 5, very good
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Unit 33-35 Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street | Last inspected April 11, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good.

2. Caffe Nero

Unit 33-35 Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street | Last inspected April 11, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Hounds Hill Centre Victoria, Street | Last inspected March 1, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good

3. Costa Coffee

Hounds Hill Centre Victoria, Street | Last inspected March 1, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Hounds Hill Centre | Last inspected November 15, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good

4. Debenhams

Hounds Hill Centre | Last inspected November 15, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3