Former Blackpool Casino site gets £800,000 tag

A high profile Blackpool Casino which closed with the loss of 50 jobs is on the market for £800,000.

The Sam Tai, formerly the Paris Casino, near the football ground in Bloomfield Road, shut its doors in April 2015.

The hey day of the Paris Casino

Now the owners are marketing it via Pinkus in Preston with options for change of use.

It has three floors with a ground floor entrance, office, cellar and store and the casino bar and restaurant on the first floor plus parking for 35 outside.

The Paris Casino suffered from a string of setbacks including a huge fire which devastated its former premises in Station Road in 2009.

After moving to Bloomfield Road around £1m was invested in creating the new French themed casino operated by directors John Rees, Pierre Coulon and Peter Farran who took over the former Number One club.

However, Mr Coulon was later stripped of his licence by the Gambling Commission in 2013 after it said he had rigged a roulette game to allow a friend to win £500.

Liverpool-based State Casino took over the premises and invested around £70,000 refurbishing the bar area, rearranging the gaming area and renaming it Sam Tai.

But the firm said it found it difficult to make it pay and the premises was closed. At the time the general manager said they were sorry for the customers and the staff.

He said: “The new management team was able to increase income and attendance as well as reduce overheads but not to the extent needed to make the business profitable.”

The Sam Tai had offered slot machine jackpots of up to £20,000, plus Roulette, Blackjack and Poker while the restaurant for more than 80 people.

There are three casinos in Blackpool – The Genting on Queens Promenade, the G Casino on South Promenade and Coral Island.