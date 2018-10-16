County university in green partnership launch

Lancaster University has launched a partnership with the Environmental Industries Commission to support innovation and grow business which reduces carbon emissions and delivers clean growth.

The partnership will support businesses which are working on ideas, developments and innovations which could cut energy use and waste.

The recent IPCC special report on global warming of 1.5C highlights the urgent need to develop new technologies and approaches that will allow us to limit temperature rise.

The Lancaster University-based Centre for Global Eco innovation and the Environmental Industries Commission are launching a partnership to maximise opportunities for business.

The University’s Dr Andy Pickard said: “We have a strong track record of working with businesses on innovations from new energy technologies to improving food security. This could mean finding new ways of using existing resources more efficiently or reducing waste and carbon emissions.

"This partnership also enables us to work closely with business to inform government policy. It will help develop new relationships with industry and commerce to address global challenges, ultimately benefiting both the environment and the economy. The two will have to go hand-in-hand is we are find ways to keep temperature increases below 1.5 degrees.”

EIC Director Matthew Farrow said, “The UK has some world-class strengths in environmental technology and services and we need to build on these to deliver the clean growth and exports we all want to see post-Brexit.

"Innovation is central to doing this – how can we solve environmental challenges such as air pollution or plastic waste faster and more efficiently? To succeed we need business, policymakers and universities working together and by partnering with Lancaster University with its eco-innovation strengths we believe we can help make this happen.”