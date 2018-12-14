County supermarket Booths does a tasty deal with garden centre Dobbies

Family owned food and drink retailer Booths has partnered with Dobbie Garden Centres to supply a range of over 50 brand products.

Dobbies is one of the largest garden centre retailers in the UK, with more than 40 stores across Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

Booths will supply the garden centres with its own brand products, including high quality ready meals, pasta, desserts and delicatessen ranges.

Expansion and development of the Booths brand range has been a key focus. In the past year, it has doubled its own-label range and won 16 Gold cheese awards, six Great Taste Awards and the Christmas ranges have won plaudits in the national press.

Abby Talbot, Head of Booths Brand said: “Booths had previously been a Northern secret, but now a range of delicious products are available in three Dobbies garden centres in Scotland.”

Archie Stewart, Head of Food at Dobbies said: “Our customers care about what they’re eating - where it comes from and of course how good it is. That’s why we’re teaming up with food experts and are thrilled to announce our partnership with Booths.”