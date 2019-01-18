Call for 24/7 gambling at Blackpool Mecca bingo club

Gamblers could soon be able to bet round the clock at a Blackpool bingo club if a bid to open its gaming area for 24-hours a day is approved.

Mecca Bingo Club, on Talbot Road, has applied to Blackpool Council to vary a condition of its planning permission to extend the operational hours of its slot machines area which is currently open between 9am and 2am.

The main part of the club, which hosts bingo, would continue to operate under its usual hours.

A letter accompanying the application says the change being sought is in response to customer requests, and would not cause disruption because the club is located in a mainly commercial area.

It adds: "They anticipate this will be a low key activity.

"Although they have around 80 slot machines within this area, estimated customer numbers during the proposed extended hours are much lower and they anticipate there will be no more than three to eight customers using them at any one time."

Mecca has already introduced similar changes to its operating hours at other sites around the country.

Another Blackpool gambling premises - Grosvenor Casino - is also seeking permission from the council to extend the area covered by its betting licence.

The venue, based at the Sandcastle on South Promenade, has lodged an application to vary its premises licence to increase the gambling area to include the ground floor customer smoking shelter.