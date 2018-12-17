Blackpool woman shows the sky is no limit in a man's world

The world of oil rigs, deep sea submersibles and helicopters might not be the obvious choice of young ladies looking for a career, but one Blackpool woman has travelled the world doing just that.

Gemma Walker found herself in Nigeria at the tender age of 18, working as a logistics co-ordinator on a ship which was the home of remotely operated vehicles used underwater in the oil industry.

Gemma Walker

And that is despite the area being notorious for pirates.

She has also taken her organisational skills to Namibia, Congo, Canada and Norway. But now she is operations director for Helispeed in Blackpool.

The company has a roster of 700 pilots worldwide and flies helicopters and crew to wherever they are needed from Mozambique to Malaysia.

Gemma, 30, said: “We have our own bespoke system to provide pilots for offshore duties to VIP flights. Blackpool is an ideal airport to operate from, the facilities are perfect it is cheap compared to places like Manchester and more accessible. It has huge potential. It would be great to see a small commercial operator come here.”

Gemma also used to work at the airport in the Jet 2 days as an assistant air traffic controller. She said: “There is a buzz in the industry about women in aviation at the moment. Women are not common it is 80 per cent male, but there is no reason why females cannot work in the industry.

“A lot of the pilots have not been to the places I have. I used to work in a logistics yard in Angola!

“I was not particularly academic at school (Lytham High) but it is not daunting. I would love to be able to inspire more girls to think of differently. There is nothing you can’t do if you really try.”

Helispeed, run by chief executive Geoff Packer, Gemma’s step dad, is expanding and the team are set to go to the Saudi Airshow next year.

Gemma added: “There is a lot of activity in Saudi at the moment. We are busy in Dubai and Mumbai too. Next year looks very exciting.”