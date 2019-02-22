Blackpool windows specialist ears international seal of approval

A Blackpool windows and doors specialist has achieved a first by winning an international accreditation.

Squires Gate-based Weru UK – a distributor for Germany’s market leader in windows and doors, has just achieved RAL certification.

It is in respect of the new, strict RAL approved window installation standards required for all aspects including air tightness, security and wind loading.

Weru UK is to the bosses’ knowledge the only window and door company outside of Germany to receive this prestigious honour and one which required the company to undergo stringent assessments and training prior to be being awarded the sought-after accreditation.

Kate Lindsay, sales director at Weru UK said: “RAL is recognised as a trusted trademark worldwide and a reliable guide for consumers over the almost 90 years it has been in existence.

“While the Weru product range has had full RAL accreditation on its finished products for many years the introduction of a RAL certification for technical installation is new.

“We feel it will be of high interest to all UK architects and specialist Eco builders and will clarify the myriad of grey areas that exist re the optimum fixing methods frame position and wall connections.

“We are thrilled to be awarded the standard for all our window and door installations, as testament to this fact we have met over and above the incredibly rigorous RAL criteria.

“Quality and customer service are always at the heart of everything we do.”

The firm was established 34 years ago but the formation of the Weru UK network is new, however there are already established Weru Partners in Macclesfield Derby, Glasgow and Bexhill all currently going through the same accreditation.

The network currently has a combined turnover circa £4.5m. They have commenced seeking new partners countrywide to fully establish the brand in the UK. The new training facility operates from within the Weru UK 8000 sq ft UK head office at Amy Johnson Way.