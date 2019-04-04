Blackpool windows specialist at major homes exhibition

Blackpool-based WERU UK, shared its industry knowledge at the prestigious Homebuilding and Renovating show.

Sales director, Kate Lindsay, represented the Airport enterprise zone based company at the Masterclass theatre, where she delivered a talk exploring the use of creativity in the design and specification of windows and doors.

At the event that welcomes more than 100,000 visitors each year, the WERU UK team were also on hand, to showcase their latest products, and to answer questions about the latest trends and installation processes at the UK’s largest home building and renovating event.

Kate said: “We were honoured to be invited to deliver a presentation at such a high-profile event. We had an impressive response from the attendees, all of whom seemed eager to learn more and keen to incorporate some of the key considerations we presented in their own self-build projects.”

Weru UK was founded more than 30 years ago and is the UK distributor of window and door German manufacturer Weru. It operates nationally and has completed more than 18,000 installations.