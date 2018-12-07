Blackpool travel team retains national award

Blackpool independent travel agent Sunseekers Travel which has three shops on the Fylde Coast has retained a national award.

The team from Deansgate in Blackpool, Victoria Road west in Cleveleys and Poulton street in Kirkham had the VIP treatment from Jet 2.

They attended the holiday firm’s conference in Turkey and were presented with the award for best small travel agent chain in the region by former Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

Sunseekers’ director Nicci Fowler said: “We are delighted to win this award for the second year running. We are just approaching our 19th year of trading and this is a fantastic early birthday present.

“As an Independent Travel Agency we have the flexibility to sell for a wide range of tour operators and the fact that we won the top selling small chain award again is testament to Jet2Holidays pricing and quality being favourable with our clients. I would like to thank Jet2Holidays and our loyal customers for their continued support.”

She added Jet2 holidays were only bookable in independents, not multiples like Thomson and Thomas Cook.