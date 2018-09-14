Blackpool training firm set to open its own nursery

A Blackpool training company specialising in the childcare sector is set to launch its own nursery.

LM Training and Consultancy is set to open the nursery at Whitham Avenue and will shift its operation there from its current offices at the Business First building off Amy Johnson Way near the airport.

LM Training and Consultancy

Company director Leanne Docherty said the move would allow both sides of the business to benefit from each other as the nursery would have in-house training for its staff while prospective students could get ideal work placement experience.

She set up the consultancy in 2016 after carrying out training work on a part time basis since 2014.

She said: “The business has developed, going from strength to strength delivering apprenticeships and qualifications in the early years sector.

“We extended our services in September 2017 and moved into the offices on Amy Johnson way.

“During August 2017, I began a new provision delivering CPD training to child care establishments and staff to up-skill their practice and increase knowledge and therefore set up a new business LM Professional Development to facilitate this.

“Staffing has increased over the years from just myself, and my sister looking after the administration, to now having 10 members of staff in the team across both companies.

“I have always had a ambition to open a crèche based facility, where I have now been given a opportunity to take over a building being operated as a training provider, and renovate it to trade as a children’s nursery and crèche.

“This opportunity fits perfectly into the current two companies, and will run alongside to offer a high standard of child care.

“We will also be offering crèche facilities by the hour and also child care on Saturdays, for example if parents need some time to go shopping or to the gym. There is nowhere in Blackpool which offers such services.

“We will be re-decorating the building to put our own stamp on it and once we have the Ofsted go-ahead will be opening at the end of October.”