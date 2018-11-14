Blackpool training firm hails enterprise week

A Fylde coast training specialist is highlighting the successes of individuals who have gone on to create their own businesses to celebrate Entrepreneurship Week.

As well as helping students to reach their goals by getting the qualifications they need to get a job, PHX Training is pointing out the essential skills needed for the world of business this week.

With a team in Blackpool, Preston and Morecambe, the company’s tutors specialise in core training in maths, English and IT qualifications as well as NVQs.

Shirley Williams, development director, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that people are going into self-employment after training with us, setting up their own business and having the confidence in life to help themselves.

"This sums up our purpose, to give people the skills and confidence to go forward in the world of work and business at whatever level is appropriate and right for them.”

Entrepreneurship Week is a celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch start-ups that bring ideas to life and drive economic growth. It aims is to make it easier for anyone to start and sustain a business.