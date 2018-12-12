Blackpool specialist called in to help Manchester building scheme

A Blackpool building services specialist has been called in to take over work in a big Manchester project.

Ameon of Whitehills, mechanical and electrical element of the Murrays’ Mills development in Ancoats, working alongside main contractor, Graham Construction.

They were called in following the withdrawal from the project of the original M&E contractor.

With completion dates looming, and work considerably behind schedule, Ameon has picked up the ball on the £2m M&E contract.

Without time for the usual resource gearing, has deployed 85 skilled technicians, plumbers, heating engineers, electricians and ancillary trades’ people on the project from the outset to ensure the completion date is met on the Man Life development.

Ironically, Murrays’ Mills had been the only one of the six phase one Manchester Life developments in Ancoats that Ameon had failed to land; so its engagement, albeit part way through the contract, and in rather difficult circumstances, has been welcomed by the company’s executive.

The development of one, two and three-bed residential apartments is set in Ancoats’ conservation area in the original Grade II listed buildings that had once been the world’s first steam-powered cotton mills.

Commenting on the gain, Ameon’s managing director, Robin Lawson said: “It’s not an ideal scenario to have to pick up a part complete project but we are already attuned to the requirements of the developer, having worked on the other phase one developments in Ancoats.

“We are now ploughing resources into the contract to get it back on track, and are working with a very supportive main contractor to deliver on behalf of Man Life, which is the most important thing.”

Manchester Life is a joint venture between the City Council and Man City FC owners Abu Dhabi United Group. Ameon has had a busy year with work on the Linthwaite House Hotel,overlooking Windermere in the Lake District and The Flower Bowl at Barton Grange,near Preston among others.