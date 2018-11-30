Blackpool's La Casa wants to sell drink separately

A take-away owner is set for a fresh battle with licensing chiefs after applying for permission to remove restrictions on alcohol sales.

A bid has been lodged with Blackpool Council to enable La Casa on Dickson Road in the resort to sell booze even if customers have not purchased any food at the premises.

But police and licensing officers have objected to the application, warning it would effectively mean another bar opening in an area where there are already a large number of licensed premises.

Currently alcohol cannot be sold at La Casa other than to people who are sitting in to have a meal.

The application requests permission to remove this condition and also to be able to sell alcohol from 11am.

No decision has yet been made.