Blackpool's Beach House bistro gets the go ahead to extend its premises

Plans to extend a restaurant on Blackpool Promenade have been approved despite concerns from heritage guardians about the need to preserve sea views.

The scheme to upgrade the Beach House will see the existing enclosed terrace retained and a new part-sunken two-storey extension added to its north side in order to increase the amount of seating and provide new toilets.

The Beach House

The enclosed terrace was created without planning permission as part of repair work following storm damage in 2014 at the venue on the seaward side of the Golden Mile.

Blackpool Council planners have agreed it can be retained, after it was included in the application retrospectively, but have added stronger conditions around how it is cleaned.

In its response to the application, Blackpool Civic Trust raised concern "over the number of developments being approved to the west of the tram tracks as these hinder the open aspect of the Promenade."

It asked for the footprint of the extension to be minimised, and a statement added "any future applications should be refused."

But planners, who approved the application using delegated powers, said the extension would be on the seaward side of the main building "and so would not obscure sea views" or affect "the sense of openness from either direction".

A report setting out the reasons for the decision adds: "The proposal would support the continued successful operation of the existing restaurant, safeguarding employment and contributing to the wider economic activity on the Promenade."

The upper storey of the new extension will provide the additional seating and will link directly to the existing restaurant, with the toilets accommodated in the lower storey.

The Beach House, which is operated by Hagop Tchobanian, opened in 2012 as part of Festival House designed by Alex de Rijke, who is the architectural dean at the Royal College of Art.