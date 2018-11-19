Blackpool Pleasure Beach wins a public relations award for Icon campaign

Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Rule5 PR are celebrating after winning a Gold award at the North West CIPR PRide Awards for Best Travel, Leisure and Tourism campaign for “A new ICON for Blackpool”.

The campaign was developed to announce the name and build anticipation for Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s £16.25m rollercoaster which opened in May.

The campaign devised by the team used simulations of the ride, interviews and animations to create a video which unveiled the name and could be shared with the media.

This was followed by milestone announcements and updates as the ride’s construction continued and a major launch event.

The judges praised the use of motion graphics to illustrate the at the time unbuilt ride, news hooks and press packs.

Amanda Thompson, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “I’m delighted that our team have won such a prestigious award for the ICON launch campaign. The ride has been a huge success with many people visiting Blackpool Pleasure Beach to experience the UK’s only double launch rollercoaster.”