Blackpool is hoping to secure the UK’s second “town deal" but what is a town deal?

Blackpool is hoping to secure the UK’s second “town deal” in a bid to boost the economy, build more homes and secure jobs in the resort.

The first ever town deal was announced in Grimsby in July.

The Government hailed it as a“ground-breaking” move worth £67m which would see the Greater Grimsby region get more support from Whitehall in its efforts to create jobs and invest in the area.

It saw investments to improve roads and create a new enterprise zone - which Blackpool already has - as well as Government cash provided to support regeneration of the area.

It came after the local council put together a plan to create 8,800 jobs and build 9,700 homes by 2032.

Local growth minister Jake Berry called it a “once-in-a-generation” deal that would “kick start” the region.

The Government also left the door open to “progress” the deal further in future if new proposals were put forward.

No firm announcements of specific projects were made at the time but the deal was hailed as “great news” by local leaders.