Blackpool hotel wins fight to sell alcohol until 1am

The operator of a Blackpool hotel has been granted permission to sell alcohol until 1am despite claims the move would lead to noise nuisance.

A Blackpool council licensing panel approved an application by Tony Banks for The Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road to serve alcohol from 11am until 1am daily.

Coun Adrian Hutton, who chaired the panel, said afterwards: “We felt the issues which had been raised by the objector had been addressed and there were no legal reasons for refusing the application.

“We expect the applicant to abide by the conditions of the decision and if they don’t then objectors or anyone else can ask for a review.”

Conditions include barring customers from using the outside patio after 11pm, and banning regulated entertainment from external areas.

Jonathan Morgan, of Charnley Road, Blackpool, had objected to the licence saying there was already “ongoing noise nuisance from The Ruskin Hotel from both the smoking area and the function room.”

He said sometimes it was “impossible to sleep” due to the disruption.

But solicitors representing Mr Banks submitted evidence to the hearing including three letters of support for The Ruskin from other hoteliers in Albert Road.

A letter from the council’s environmental services department said its officers had made routine visits to The Ruskin over the last two months and reported no issues with noise apart from one occasion when a guest had opened a fire escape to have a cigarette.

A decision notice following the hearing said councillors were “satisfied the issue of the fire door being opened was an isolated incident”.

It adds: “The applicant does accept the opening of the door led to an unacceptable level of noise escaping, therefore they must ensure their plans to deal with this eventuality are robust as there is a real risk of customers attempting to open the fire doors in the future.”

Mr Banks has purchased the neighbouring Grosvenor Hotel which is being refurbished, with both premises set to be operated jointly.

He is investing a six figure sum in the refurbishment of his properties including a 250 seat cabaret venue and basement spa complex.