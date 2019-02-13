Blackpool energy firm takes on head of operations

Blackpool-based energy consultancy Octego has announced the appointment of Roy Bidder as head of operations.

He will be responsible for overseeing operations and based out of the Bristol office.

He will be working with the wider management team to implement a new organisational structure. His aim is to ensure that Octego continues to deliver an exceptional, quality service to its customers and provides new opportunities for growth in the future.

Octego’s managing director, James Wood said: “Roy has a demonstrated history of success in leading and delivering complex, cross-functional projects within the private sector, we are delighted to welcome him to the business.

"Attracting someone of Roy’s calibre is a great endorsement of our strategy and ambition. He brings a comprehensive knowledge of sustainability, which will be vital as we continue our plans to enhance the value we offer to our clients.”

Roy joins from SustainIt, a CSR and sustainability consultancy, where he worked since 2014. He said: “I’m excited to be a part of the team and I look forward to what promises to be a bright future”.